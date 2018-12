Trump hlásí pokrok v obchodním jednání s Čínou, měl důležitý telefonát

"Dohoda se vyvíjí velmi dobře," napsal Trump. "Dosahujeme velkého pokroku," dodal. Pokud bude dohoda uzavřena, bude podle Trumpa "velmi komplexní" a bude pokrývat všechny sporné body.

Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China. Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!