Zemřel hudebník Ivan Král (†71), hrál se Smithovou i Bowiem

Uznávaný baskytarista a kytarista hrál s hvězdami jako Patti Smithová, Iggy Pop, David Bowie či s kapelou Blondie.

Ivan Kral was a gentleman in everyway (with a smile that lit up rooms!) and he had an extraordinary life story. As a musician at CBGBs in the 70s, he opened up a new music. On a personal note, he was my rock'n'roll uncle & mentor since 1996 and I'm going to miss him dearly.