Zemřel Peter McNamara. Trojnásobný grandslamový vítěz podlehl rakovině

McNamara spolu s krajanem Paulem McNameem v roce 1979 ovládli čtyřhru na Australian Open a v letech 1980 a 1982 přidali triumfy ve Wimbledonu.

Very sad news received today.



Peter McNamara, former Top 10 singles tennis player and multiple Grand Slam doubles champions, has died at the age of 64.



As a player he was best known for his doubles partnership with compatriot Paul McNamee.