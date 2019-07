Sonda Hajabusa 2 zvládla riskantní manévr, asteroid Ryugu podruhé dobyt

"Byl to úspěch, obrovský úspěch," citovala agentura AP Takašiho Kubotu z mise Hajabusa 2. "Uspěli jsme ve všech naplánovaných krocích," dodal.

[PPTD] July 11 at 10:51 JST: Gate 5 check. The state of the spacecraft is normal and the touchdown sequence was performed as scheduled. Project Manager Tsuda has declared that the 2nd touchdown was a success!