Trump se podle lékařů cítí lépe, z nemocnice bude možná propuštěn v pondělí

Trumpův ošetřující lékař Sean Conley dnes potvrdil, že prezident dvakrát dostal dodatečný kyslík kvůli nízké hladině kyslíku v krvi, a to jednou v pátek a podruhé v sobotu.

"If everything continues to go well we're going to start discharge planning"



Asked why he was reluctant to disclose that the president had received oxygen, Dr Sean Conley says "it came off we were trying to hide something, which wasn't necessarily true" https://t.co/7vmMh5jzcx pic.twitter.com/LH6q5wWk2M