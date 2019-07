Silné zemětřesení zasáhlo západ Austrálie, ohrozilo známé turistické letovisko

Podle agentury Reuters nejsou zatím hlášeny žádné škody ani oběti na životech.

A 6.5 magnitude #earthquake has struck off the coast of #Broome. A staff member from Matso’s Restaurant said “it was shaken like crazy,” as they evacuated diners. Products were also knocked from Broome Woolworths shelves. Reports of tremors being felt in Perth. #wanews pic.twitter.com/I0ie2Z32oW