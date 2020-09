Extajemník prince Williama je šéfem britské státní správy, má na starost 400 tisíc úředníků

"Jeho letité zkušenosti z nejvyšších pater vlády a práce pro královskou rodinu z něj udělaly ideálního kandidáta pro tuto klíčovou úlohu," uvedl premiér Boris Johnson.

William and Kate officially lose the most senior official in their office as their Private Secretary Simon Case is confirmed in his new government role.

Case has been at Downing Street for the COVID crisis. Boris Johnson’s made him Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service pic.twitter.com/LVkrmB6SMD