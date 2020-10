Druhý nejdůležitější muž námořní pěchoty USA má koronavirus

Thomas pociťuje jen mírné příznaky nemoci covid-19 a je v domácí karanténě.

The Marine Corps said its No. 2 officer, General Gary Thomas, had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second senior military official to do so this week, another sign of the danger to top brass who met both men at the Pentagon https://t.co/qrGiu5b1jr pic.twitter.com/kxM5z6PU88