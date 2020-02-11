Facebook is getting one of the biggest redesign in history. Dark mode incoming

Autor: Ivan Hájek / EuroZprávy.cz

Facebook rolls out major new redesign. It completely changes the entire page and adds the long-awaited dark mode. We had the chance to try a new look as one of the first in the world.

Přidejte svůj názor

Facebook dostává nový vzhled

Facebook dostává nový vzhled
FOTO: INCORP images

doporučujeme

The most noticeable change in Facebook's new look is the dark mode. So far, dark mode was available for the mobile Messenger, but Facebook itself was still blue and white. Despite a number of ways to unofficially recolor, the official dark mode has not existed yet. Until now.

There is also a new arrangement of individual elements, such as larger font and icons, panel on the left side gets more space, and links to your groups have moved down. Instead of this you should see links to other Facebook services such as the Charity.

img-responsive

Facebook dostává nový vzhled | foto: INCORP images

Friends bar on the right has also been enlarged and the chat windows are now attached not to the bottom of the screen, but to the right side. This brings some negatives for everyone who likes to chat with friends.

Facebook now allows you to have only one chat open. Opening the next chat close the previous one. So if you are fan of chatting with more of your friends simultaneously, this will make you angry. For us it's a big step back.

img-responsive

Facebook dostává nový vzhled | foto: INCORP images

The biggest part of the screen is dedicated to the Wall, which is finally centered in the mibble of screen. Due to the overal layout looks like the mobile version of Facebook, but the significantly larger font is terrible.

This new design is still in an early test version. We expect that some changes may be made until the release of the final version. However nobody knows when will Facebook release this new look across all users.

Loading...
Témata: Facebook | EuroZprávy.cz
Vstupte do diskuze
Vytisknout Zašlete tip redakci na článek
Facebook dostává nový vzhled

Exkluzivně: Facebook od základu mění vzhled. Přichází oficiální tmavý mód

11.02.2020 08:39 Sociální síť Facebook se po několika letech dočká nového vzhledu. Ten mění kompletně celou stránku…

Ilustrační foto

Kyberkriminalita na vzestupu, oběťmi jsou stále častěji děti. Udělejte si…

10.02.2020 11:52 Aktualizováno Kybernetická kriminalita a počet trestných činů páchaných prostřednictvím internetu v Česku v…

Ilustrační foto

Platíte online? Pozor na nové metody podvodníků, jsou velmi záludné

09.02.2020 10:34 Počet internetových podvodů celosvětově roste. Při internetových obchodech bylo podle analytiků po…

Ilustrační foto

Emotikony se zvrtly. Ze "smajlíků" je zbraň aktivistů, experti kroutí…

08.02.2020 14:22 Po dlouhé a nákladné kampani dosáhli Bretaňci v polovině ledna toho, že se jejich vlajka dostala na…

Související:

Právě se děje

Syrská armáda ovládla strategickou dálnici. Rusko-turecká jednání… Sýrie
Razie proti římské mafii. Zatčeno 38 lidí, policie objasnila vraždy z 80.… policie
Koronavirus online. Jak v přímém přenosu sledovat šíření smrtelné choroby? Mapa sledující postup koronaviru online
Koronavirus ničí čínskou ekonomiku. Opatření proti nákaze se vymkly… Čínský prezident Si Ťin-pching
Orkán Sabine běsnil. Hasiči měli v pondělí 5018 zásahů, třicetinásobek… Následky orkánu Sabine
Éra Merkelové končí. Selhala, CDU je v troskách, píše tisk Angela Merkelová
Počet autonehod roste, na Jihlavsku tragicky zahynul řidič Ilustrační foto
Bouře se VRÁTÍ? Počasí dnes bude opět stát za to! Bouře se VRÁTÍ? Počasí dnes bude opět stát za to! - anotační foto
Štefan Margita a Hana Zagorová: Konec slavné dvojice? Štefan Margita a Hana Zagorová: Konec slavné dvojice? - anotační foto
Slovensko se směje Česku! Naše slavná herečka se postarala o VEŘEJNOU… Slovensko se směje Česku! Naše slavná herečka se postarala o VEŘEJNOU OSTUDU! - anotační foto
Princ William vybouchnul: Harrymu ztropil pořádnou scénu! Princ William vybouchnul: Harrymu ztropil pořádnou scénu! - anotační foto
ROZVOD vévodkyně MEGHAN! Proč se manželství rozpadlo?! ROZVOD vévodkyně MEGHAN! Proč se manželství rozpadlo?! - anotační foto
Meghan a Harry MUSÍ ZPĚT do Británie: Rozkaz od královny! Meghan a Harry MUSÍ ZPĚT do Británie: Rozkaz od královny! - anotační foto
Kartářka Jolanda (†55) zajistila rodinu: Milionové dědictví! Kartářka Jolanda (†55) zajistila rodinu: Milionové dědictví! - anotační foto
EXKLUZIVNĚ! Facebook se od zásady mění! Nepoznáte ho! EXKLUZIVNĚ! Facebook se od zásady mění! Nepoznáte ho! - anotační foto
Víťa Starý z Mandrage nastoupil na léčení? Dobrou zprávu střídá špatná! Víťa Starý z Mandrage nastoupil na léčení? Dobrou zprávu střídá špatná! - anotační foto

Další zprávy

Koronavirus už zabil přes 1000 lidí. Nová ohniska nákazy? Vyvstal vážný problém Koronavirus už zabil přes 1000 lidí. Nová ohniska nákazy? Vyvstal vážný problém - anotační foto
Další muslimští uprchlíci v polích u Lanžhota, domluva byla obtížná Další muslimští uprchlíci v polích u Lanžhota, domluva byla obtížná - anotační foto
Francie chce jednotnou Evropu, ale jen když se to nedotkne Francie! Francie chce jednotnou Evropu, ale jen když se to nedotkne Francie! - anotační foto
Bouře Sabine má nečekaný efekt. Letadla trhají rychlostní rekordy Bouře Sabine má nečekaný efekt. Letadla trhají rychlostní rekordy - anotační foto
Záhada nového koronaviru. Odkud se vzal? Vědci už něco tuší Záhada nového koronaviru. Odkud se vzal? Vědci už něco tuší - anotační foto
EuroZprávy.CZ

Anketa

Obáváte se šíření koronaviru v Česku?

Hlasovalo 105 čtenářů. Výsledky

reklama

EuroZprávy.cz doporučují