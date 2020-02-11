Facebook is getting one of the biggest redesign in history. Dark mode incoming

The most noticeable change in Facebook's new look is the dark mode. So far, dark mode was available for the mobile Messenger, but Facebook itself was still blue and white. Despite a number of ways to unofficially recolor, the official dark mode has not existed yet. Until now.

There is also a new arrangement of individual elements, such as larger font and icons, panel on the left side gets more space, and links to your groups have moved down. Instead of this you should see links to other Facebook services such as the Charity.

Facebook dostává nový vzhled | foto: INCORP images

Friends bar on the right has also been enlarged and the chat windows are now attached not to the bottom of the screen, but to the right side. This brings some negatives for everyone who likes to chat with friends.

Facebook now allows you to have only one chat open. Opening the next chat close the previous one. So if you are fan of chatting with more of your friends simultaneously, this will make you angry. For us it's a big step back.

Facebook dostává nový vzhled | foto: INCORP images

The biggest part of the screen is dedicated to the Wall, which is finally centered in the mibble of screen. Due to the overal layout looks like the mobile version of Facebook, but the significantly larger font is terrible.

This new design is still in an early test version. We expect that some changes may be made until the release of the final version. However nobody knows when will Facebook release this new look across all users.