Vyjednavač EU Barnier má koronavirus

"Chtěl bych vás informovat, že jsem byl pozitivně testován na #COVID19. Cítím se dobře, neklesám na mysli," napsal Barnier.

I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.



For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.