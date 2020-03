Twitter zasáhl proti zmanipulovanému videu s Bidenem

Klip zaznamenal v neděli 5,8 milionu zhlédnutí a přeposlán byl 34.000krát.

For the First time, Twitter has applied the “Manipulated Media” label to a Video.



The Video was clipped, not edited, in a Tweet from @DanScavino that was Retweeted by President Trump.



This video was simply shortened.



This means every single clip on Twitter is “Manipulated”. https://t.co/mi8GI9ktAs